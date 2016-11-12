Meen, the average of numbers

After Kabali , Malaysia is top on the list of locations that Tamil filmmakers like to shoot in. No wonder you’ve now an entire film set there. Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum is essentially an emotional father-son tale disguised cleverly in the midst of tall skyscrapers, a college fight that goes nowhere and characters that think they’re funny but far from that.

The film starts off by showing the stark contrast in Karthik (Kalidas Jayaram) and Annamalai (Prabhu) and the scant respect the son has for the dad. Annamalai is doting – he’s learnt life the hard way, leaving his hometown, Pillaiyarpatti, and toiling his way as a restaurateur in La-la land – while Karthik is a spoilt brat whose only aim is to spend his dad’s hard-earned money.

What happens if, one fine day, their roles interchange, and the son becomes the dad, and vice-versa?

Prima facie, this one-liner is interesting and should pave the way for some engrossing fare, but Meen Kuzhambum Mann Pannaiyum is actually more kozhappam than clarity most of the time. With little investment into its characters, it comes pretty much as a visual brochure for Malaysia tourism rather than anything else. Debutant Kalidas looks the part but that’s about it. What he does convincingly, though, is the love scenes….I found his sequences with Pavithra (Ashna Zaveri) entertaining, in a very goofy Jayam-Ravi-in-Something-Something-Unakkum-Enakkum sort of a way. Ashna (I vaguely remembered her from a Santhanam film) is endearing in the scenes that require her to be cute, but flounders when she has to get angry; there’s a particular scene when her nose is bleeding and she’s supposed to be furious…but she looks like a girl who’s just won an Amazon gift voucher. Pooja Kumar is wasted as Mala, Prabhu’s supposed love interest. Prabhu, though, more than makes up for it. He’s excellent in the emotional scenes – a trait he’s picked up from his father, I’m sure – and is quite convincing as a doting dad. I saw a lot of Muthupandi (his character in Something Something ) in Annamalai – he’s at ease at Malaysia as he was in a village back home.

I kept wishing director Amudeshwar tightened his emotional parts rather than meander into don (or should I say yawn?) territory in the second half. Music composer Imman composer, after a spate of rural films, must have been pleased that a Malaysia-based subject was finally offered to him… he even does a song titled ‘Hey Putraja Poove’! His work in ‘Yellam Nadagam Endrayo’ is powerful but unfortunately, the situation is just not solid enough to warrant it. Nor is the much-hyped cameo by Kamal Haasan – he actually stands taller than all the starcast in the posters. And oh, did I mention that he was playing a ‘saami’, as they kept referring to him? The irony is indeed sweet.

SRINIVASAN RAMANUJAM

Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum

Genre:Fantasy comedy

Director:Amudheshvar

Cast:Kalidas, Prabhu, Ashna Zaveri, Pooja Kumar, Urvashi

Storyline:A doting father and an irresponsible son get an opportunity to understand each other better

Bottomline:Shoddy treatment for a reasonably interesting idea