Married woman, engineering college student commit suicide

A 24-year-old woman, mother of two children, and her boyfriend allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train near Paramakudi.

Police said the woman and the youth, studying an engineering course in a college in Chennai, had eloped to Chennai on November 6. After they went missing, the police and the family members of the two started searching for them. The two were traced to Chennai.

They were being brought back home. When the youth’s brother, Gunasekaran, stopped the car for having tea, the duo gave a slip, the police said. The youth and the woman were found dead on the railway track near Paramakudi on Wednesday morning.

Railway police, who examined the bodies, said they should have died on Tuesday night.

The police suspect that they should have been lying on the track and run over by a train. Railway police handed over the body of the youth to the family members after post-mortem on Wednesday evening.

In the case of the woman, an enquiry by a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had been ordered as she had been married only for six years. The post-mortem would be conducted after the RDO conducted the inquest, railway police said.

According to the police, the woman is survived by her husband, who is running a bakery, and two daughters, aged five and one and a half years.

