Marriage halls sealed again

The two marriage halls built on the disputed 1.7 acres attached to the ancient Avinashilingeswarar temple were sealed for the second time on Sunday evening by the Revenue Divisional Officer( Tirupur) P. Murugesan.

The marriage halls were opened for two functions held on Saturday and Sunday in connection with a wedding , and then sealed as per a Madras High Court directive.

A community sabha named Kadambadi Aiynooruvagai Kongu Chettiar Dharmaparipalana Sabha that has been claiming the rights over the land, moved for a stay on the RDO’s order, but it was not granted.

However, the court had permitted to hold the two functions that were booked in advance.

The marriage halls were sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer after the differences of opinion between the sabha and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials over the title deeds of the land could not be solved.