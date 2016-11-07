Tamil Nadu

Marriage halls sealed again

The two marriage halls built on the disputed 1.7 acres attached to the ancient Avinashilingeswarar temple were sealed for the second time on Sunday evening by the Revenue Divisional Officer( Tirupur) P. Murugesan.

The marriage halls were opened for two functions held on Saturday and Sunday in connection with a wedding , and then sealed as per a Madras High Court directive.

A community sabha named Kadambadi Aiynooruvagai Kongu Chettiar Dharmaparipalana Sabha that has been claiming the rights over the land, moved for a stay on the RDO’s order, but it was not granted.

However, the court had permitted to hold the two functions that were booked in advance.

The marriage halls were sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer after the differences of opinion between the sabha and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials over the title deeds of the land could not be solved.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:39:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Marriage-halls-sealed-again/article16438567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY