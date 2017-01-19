Marina not a venue for protest, says HC

: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in the ongoing protest for the conduct of jallikattu as the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. However, the court, while declining to take up an urgent mention made by an advocate, noted that the Marina beach in Chennai, where thousands of pro-jallikattu supporters have converged in the last two days, is not a venue for protest.

In the midst of the ongoing protest organised at various places across the State including on the Marina beach, K. Balu of the Advocates Forum for Social Justice made an urgent mention before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar when the court commenced its business on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Balu submitted that the police had cut down the power supply in areas in and around the Marina to dissuade the protesters from carrying on with their agitation. He wanted the court to intervene in the issue and protect the rights of the protesters who are predominantly students.

Pointing out that the apex court was already seized of the issue and the fact that it had not passed any orders even after a mention was made last week, the First Bench said that it could not do anything about the ongoing protests.

However, the Bench made an oral observation that public places like the Marina beach are not venue for such protests.