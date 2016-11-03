March towards Parliament against farmers’ suicides

Farmers affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) launched ‘March Towards Parliament’ here on Wednesday, seeking the Narendra Modi-led Union Government to prevent suicides of the farmers and protect water, forest and land for sustainable farming activities.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party came to power with the promise of providing fair and remunerative price for agricultural goods. But, it has failed to fulfil its promises, leading to a spurt in suicides of the farmers in the country,” AIKS national joint secretary Vijoo Krishnan said.

After the neo-liberalisation economic policies were introduced, 3.5 lakh farmers committed suicide in the country in the last 25 years. “Mr. Modi promised to put an end to farmers’ suicides by implementing M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations, which included minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce of more than 50 per cent above the cost of production. But, last year, the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming that it could not implement the recommendations of the committee,” Mr. Krishnan charged.

In Maharastra, where the BJP was in power, the number of farmers’ suicide had touched 3,22 last year alone. Similarly, 21,000 children aged up to five years died of malnutrition, Mr. Krishnan said. The Centre even threatened to stop procurement of agricultural produce from States like Madhya Pradesh that gave a bonus over and above the MSP.

“It has now amended the proposed Bill that required no consent of the farmers for land acquisition. Similarly, it said social impact assessment was also not required. With the government proposing that any land on either side of national highways could be taken over for other than agricultural purposes, it would become easier for corporates to snatch farming land from poor farmers,” he complained.

While the government allowed people like Vijay Mallaya to run away with Rs. 9,000 crore, it was refusing to waive loans of small and marginal farmers. The AIKS also demanded interest-free loans to small peasants and agricultural labourers.

Mr. Krishnan said the crop insurance scheme did not compensate for yield and income loss of the farmers. “Lakhs of farmers from across the country would lay siege to Parliament on November 24,” he said.

AIKS leaders K. Varadarajan and K. Balakrishnan also spoke.