Man refuses to take home wife who stole child

The 20-year-old woman who stolen a three-day-old baby boy from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on October 26 was released on station bail on Sunday.

As her husband refused to take her home, she was lodged at a hostel run by YWCA.

Vennila, wife of Sathish Kumar of Sandhiyur, stole the baby born to G. Venkatesan and Indu from the post-operative ward at the hospital.

The police rescued the baby from Karagur village, near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri district, on Sunday itself.

The police released Vennila on station bail.

But upset over her act, Sathish Kumar, and relatives refused to take her home.

Later, the police sent her to the hostel in Hasthampatti.

Senior police officials said that a case was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC in which bail is normally not granted immediately.

Since Vennila did not kidnap the baby for selling or for financial gain, and based on the court ruling that police stations can release an accused on bail, she was released, the officials added.