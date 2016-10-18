Man murdered

A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife in Suramangalam here on Monday.

The police said that Sadasivam of Vellakalpatti was married to Thangam (45) and has a daughter and a son.

On Monday, Sadasivam was found dead at his home with head injuries.

Relatives alerted the Suramangalam police and the body was sent to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Frequent quarrels

Inquiries revealed that due to loss in business, Sadasivam started consuming liquor and used to fight with his wife.

On Sunday night, he entered into a quarrel with his wife in inebriated condition and Thangam strangulated him using a rope.

A case was registered and she was arrested.