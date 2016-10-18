Man murdered

A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife in Suramangalam here on Monday.
The police said that Sadasivam of Vellakalpatti was married to Thangam (45) and has a daughter and a son.
On Monday, Sadasivam was found dead at his home with head injuries.
Relatives alerted the Suramangalam police and the body was sent to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.
Frequent quarrels
Inquiries revealed that due to loss in business, Sadasivam started consuming liquor and used to fight with his wife.
On Sunday night, he entered into a quarrel with his wife in inebriated condition and Thangam strangulated him using a rope.
A case was registered and she was arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor