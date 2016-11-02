Man killed in accident

A 28-year- old man was killed and another critically injured in a collision involving two motorcycles here on Monday.
Madesh, a painter from Puliyur, was heading to Dharmapuri on his two-wheeler when another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction rammed his vehicle. Madesh was killed on the spot, while the other two-wheeler rider, Murugesan (35) was injured. A case has been registered.
SETC buses impounded
Two buses of the State Express Transport Corporation ) were impounded here on Tuesday for non-payment of accident compensation.
The seizure was done in connection with an accident that happened in Palacode in 2012.
The family welfare court had ordered a compensation of Rs.5 lakh to the victims, Palani and Madhu.
Since the compensation was not paid, the court ordered seizure of the buses.
