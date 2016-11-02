Tamil Nadu

Man killed in accident



A 28-year- old man was killed and another critically injured in a collision involving two motorcycles here on Monday.

Madesh, a painter from Puliyur, was heading to Dharmapuri on his two-wheeler when another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction rammed his vehicle. Madesh was killed on the spot, while the other two-wheeler rider, Murugesan (35) was injured. A case has been registered.

SETC buses impounded

Two buses of the State Express Transport Corporation ) were impounded here on Tuesday for non-payment of accident compensation.

The seizure was done in connection with an accident that happened in Palacode in 2012.

The family welfare court had ordered a compensation of Rs.5 lakh to the victims, Palani and Madhu.

Since the compensation was not paid, the court ordered seizure of the buses.

