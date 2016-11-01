Man held for misbehaving with girls

Man arrested

A 65-year-old man, I. Muthiah of N. Krishnapuram under Keezharajakularaman police station limits was arrested for sexually abusing two minor girls on Sunday. Police said the man had enticed the girls — aged three and six years — to his house to watch television and misbehaved with them. When the children complained to their parents about the incident, the mother of one of the girls lodged a complaint with All Women Police station here.

The man was arrested under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.