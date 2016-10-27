Tamil Nadu

Man gets life term for murder

Additional District Judge II M. Ravindran on Wednesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for robbing a woman and murdering her in 2006.

When Ayyammal (75) of Jeevan Nagar in Mettur was alone in the house on September 5, 2006, V. Boopathi of Mettur entered the house and murdered her.

He took away jewellery weighing about 20 gm.

Based on her son K. Velumani’s complaint, Mettur police registered a case under Sections 302, 380 r/w 414 of IPC and arrested Boopathi, S. Murugan (24) and P. Vellaiyan alias Mariyappan (27), both native of Nattamangalam in Mettur.

The Additional District Judge I on September 12, 2009 acquitted Murugan and Vellaiyan.

The prime accused, Boopathi, went into hiding for over seven years and a special team recently nabbed him from Andhra Pradesh.

The judge found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and levied fine of Rs. 3,000. Later, he was lodged at Salem Central Prison.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:06:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Man-gets-life-term-for-murder/article16082735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY