Man gets life term for murder

Additional District Judge II M. Ravindran on Wednesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for robbing a woman and murdering her in 2006.

When Ayyammal (75) of Jeevan Nagar in Mettur was alone in the house on September 5, 2006, V. Boopathi of Mettur entered the house and murdered her.

He took away jewellery weighing about 20 gm.

Based on her son K. Velumani’s complaint, Mettur police registered a case under Sections 302, 380 r/w 414 of IPC and arrested Boopathi, S. Murugan (24) and P. Vellaiyan alias Mariyappan (27), both native of Nattamangalam in Mettur.

The Additional District Judge I on September 12, 2009 acquitted Murugan and Vellaiyan.

The prime accused, Boopathi, went into hiding for over seven years and a special team recently nabbed him from Andhra Pradesh.

The judge found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and levied fine of Rs. 3,000. Later, he was lodged at Salem Central Prison.