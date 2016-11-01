Man, daughter killed

Two persons were killed after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding private bus in Kottapalli in Tiruchengodu here on Monday. Ramasamy (78) and his daughter Janaki (51) were on way to give invitation to their relatives for Janaki’s son marriage when the accident occurred. Ramasamy died instantaneously, and Janaki in a private hospital in Erode.

Girl dies

A five-year-old girl of Kuthiripallam in Tiruchengodu who was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore died in the early hours of Monday.

Emayasri, daughter of Nagarajan, and Revathi was suffering from fever for the last one week. She was treated at a private hospital in Tiruchengodu and later at a hospital in Salem. She was later admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Doctors and workers from Primary Health Centre in Erayamangalam conducted a medical camp in Kuthiripallam village.