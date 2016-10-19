Man charged with killing six family members dies

: An under-trial prisoner accused of killing six of his family members in 2010 over a property dispute died on Tuesday at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital where he was being treated for a renal ailment. The multiple murders had rocked the State seven years ago as the then Agriculture Minister Veerapandi S. Arumugam’s nephew Sureshkumar alias Parapatti Suresh was among those arrested on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

The accused, K. Sivaguru (58), and his 17-year-old son were accused of killing the former’s father Kuppuraj (76), mother Chandrammal (70), brother Rathinam, sister-in-law Santhakumari (40), nephew Gouthaman (20) and niece Vigneswari (13) over a property dispute in August 2010. Sivaguru had subsequently surrendered before a court in Chennai.

Following further investigations, the Mallur police arrested Sivaguru’s minor son and son-in-law Rajini, a head constable attached to the Armed Reserve Police. Following a political hue and cry that the real accused in the case were being shielded, the then DMK Government transferred probe into the case to the Crime Branch-CID. The agency then went on to arrest eight persons including Sureshkumar, Sivaguru’s wife Mala, daughter Yuvapriya, Senthil Kumar, Sampath and Sekar.

However, some years later, the Supreme Court discharged Sureshkumar from the case and the other accused were released on bail.