Tamil Nadu

Malakuttai residents plead for drinking water

Residents of Malakuttai near Pallapalayam in Perudnurai Taluk on Monday came with empty pots and submitted a petition to the district administration seeking drinking water supply.

Attaching copies of the patta granted to them by the Perundurai Tahsildar and receipts of house tax and electricity bill, they urged the District Collector to instruct officials concerned to provide water through pipelines and establish road, stormwater drainages.

The residents, most of them, agricultural labourers complained that the local body refused to act on their numerous representations, for checking unauthorised digging of borewells.

Due to ground water depletion, people were currently facing the situation of fetching water from a distance exceeding three furlongs, the petitioners said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY