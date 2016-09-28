Malakuttai residents plead for drinking water

Residents of Malakuttai near Pallapalayam in Perudnurai Taluk on Monday came with empty pots and submitted a petition to the district administration seeking drinking water supply.

Attaching copies of the patta granted to them by the Perundurai Tahsildar and receipts of house tax and electricity bill, they urged the District Collector to instruct officials concerned to provide water through pipelines and establish road, stormwater drainages.

The residents, most of them, agricultural labourers complained that the local body refused to act on their numerous representations, for checking unauthorised digging of borewells.

Due to ground water depletion, people were currently facing the situation of fetching water from a distance exceeding three furlongs, the petitioners said.