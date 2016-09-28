Malakuttai residents plead for drinking water

Residents of Malakuttai near Pallapalayam in Perudnurai Taluk on Monday came with empty pots and submitted a petition to the district administration seeking drinking water supply.
Attaching copies of the patta granted to them by the Perundurai Tahsildar and receipts of house tax and electricity bill, they urged the District Collector to instruct officials concerned to provide water through pipelines and establish road, stormwater drainages.
The residents, most of them, agricultural labourers complained that the local body refused to act on their numerous representations, for checking unauthorised digging of borewells.
Due to ground water depletion, people were currently facing the situation of fetching water from a distance exceeding three furlongs, the petitioners said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.