Children thronged the Mahatma Gandhi Temple at Senthampalayam, near Kavindapadi in the district, and offered prayers to celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi on Sunday. Constructed about two decades back, the temple constructed by a patriotic villager Vaiyapuri Mudaliyar, a businessman, was being visited by freedom fighters as well on Gandhi Jayanthi. Mr. Mudaliyar who was drawn to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals since childhood fulfilled his dream by funding the cost of the temple construction and ensuring daily pujas. On the day of Gandhi Jayanthi, the priest performs special pujas with water collected from Bhavani river.
Mahatma Gandhi temple attracts children
