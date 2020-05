Madurai Today

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Harivamsam’ by V. Govindarajan, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Free yoga class, Vivekananda Auditorium, 6 a.m.; Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Madurai Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Thirukkural’ by N. Manickam, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Avvaikkural’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on ‘Siva Maha Puranam’ by Sivayogananda in Tamil, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Ramanuja 1000 celebrations: Discourse on ‘Ramanuja Nootrandhadi’ by U.Ve Venkatacharyar, Sri Varadaraja Temple, South Perumal Maistry Street, 4 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation for Socio-Legal Studies and Development: Workshop on ‘Peace and conflict resolution,’ R. Murali, general secretary, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), delivers inaugural address; V. Jeevanantham, president, Tamil Nadu Green Movement, presides; 10 a.m.; foundation stone laying ceremony for ‘Anbin Kudil,’ Justice K.N. Basha, former Judge, Madras High Court, lays foundation stone, Justice S. Vimala, Judge, Madras High Court; Justice Shivaraj V. Patil, former Judge, Supreme Court of India, offer felicitatations, G.M. Akbar Ali, former Judge, Madras High Court, presides; Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, 4 p.m.

Anna University: Orientation programme for NSS programme officers and volunteers, C. Swarnalatha, Dean, presides; Conference Hall, Keezhakuyilkudi, 9.30 a.m.

Jayaraj Nadar Higher Secondary School: Diamond jubilee year celebrations, inauguration of two-day science exhibition; R. Appavuraj, Director, Proof and Experimental Establishment, Defence Research and Development Organisation, inaugurates, 10 a.m.

Indira Gandhi National Open University: Two-day orientation programme for academic counsellors of MCA, BCA, CIT courses, Pillar Institute, Nagamalai Pudukottai, 9.30 a.m.

OAA-MAVMM School of Management: Students-entrepreneurs weekly interface; L. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd, chief guest; Conference Hall, 2.50 p.m.

Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers’ Association: Meeting; N. Arunachalam, Chief Engineer (retd), PWD, speaks on ‘Rainwater and virtual water,’ Poriyalar Illam, PWD Campus, 6.30 p.m.

Tamil Isai Sangam: Spiritual talk by R. Mohan on ‘Anbe thavam,’ Raja Muthiah Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Voice Trust: World Sight Day awareness conference, Fusco’s Matriculation School, 10 a.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling, All Women Police Station, Tallakulam, 10.30 a.m.; lifeskills training, Kakkaipadiniyar Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School, 3.p.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: Meeting; Rajendra Mishra, former Director, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, speaks on ‘Mythology and spirituality,’ Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Tamilarasi School, Chokkampatti, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Maniyammai Nursery School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.