MP Chief Minister visitsRamanathaswamy Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered worship at Ramanathaswamy Temple here on the occasion of ‘Thai amavasya’ and called on APJM Maraikayar, elder brother of former president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a brief visit to the island on Friday.

Mr. Chouhan who flew down to Ramanathapuram by helicopter from Madurai, drove down to the island in the evening and offered worship, spending about an hour in the temple. Sprinkling water drawn from the 22 ‘theerthams’ located inside the temple, he offered worship at the ‘sannadhis’ of Ramanathaswamy and his consort Parvathavardhini Ambal. After the Swamy and Ambal were drapped with dhoti and sari presented by him, special abishekams were performed on his behalf.

He was visiting the historic temple after 17 years and he felt relieved, he told reporters in a brief interaction after offering worship. “My mind is filled with joy and happiness and I could feel the vibration in the historic temple,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking firm action against terrorism and the demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes were aimed at containing terrorism, he said replying to a question.

Later, Mr. Chouhan called on Mr. Maraikyar. Later he visited ‘Mission of life,’ the gallery depicting the life of the former president. APJM Sheik Saleem, grand nephew of Kalam took him around the gallery. Mr. Chouhan said he was happy and felt privileged to visit the house of India’s ‘Maha purush.’

Collector S. Natarajan, accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Kapil C. Saratkar and BJP leaders D. Kuppuramu, Suba Nagarajan and .K Muraleedharan welcomed Mr. Chouhan when he landed at the helipad near the Collectorate complex.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan received him at Rameswaram. S. Selvaraj, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, and K. Mayilvahanan, Assistant Divisional Engineer of the temple, welcomed him with ‘Poornakumb’ at the temple precincts.