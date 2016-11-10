MLA lays siege to ration shop

Irked over the “irregular” functioning of a ration shop in Mathicode, Killiyoor Congress MLA S. Rajesh Kumar, along with the local people, laid siege to the shop on Wednesday.

Over 200 people, along with the MLA, sat in front of the shop and alleged that the saleswoman, Kasturi, used to open the shop only on three or four days in a week and that too after 11 a.m.

Mr. Rajesh Kumar also alleged irregularities in weighing of commodities. The MLA and the people urged the authorities to transfer the saleswoman. The shop was not opened for the last two days, the protesters alleged.

As the protesters were firm on their demand, Vilavancode Taluk Supply Officer Christi rushed to the spot and pacified the MLA and the people. She assured them that their problems would be solved soon.

Ms. Christi told The Hindu that the saleswoman had visited the Taluk Office to update the software in Point of Sale (POS) equipment without informing the public and failed to put up a noticeboard announcing her absence. The saleswoman was also in charge for another part-time shop in Osarathuvilai. Hence, she visited that shop on Tuesdays. During normal working days, she had to open Mathicode shop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The saleswoman was warned of severe action if delay was found in opening the shop on time in the future.