Tamil Nadu

Local holiday in Tirupparankundram constituency



Local holiday on November 19



On account of by-election to be held for Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency on November 19, a holiday has been declared on that day for all government offices, government-run industries, other organisations running under government control and all educational institutions in the constituency.

A press communique from Collector and Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao said voters from the constituency, who are working outside the segment, could get leave with pay on the election date.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:33:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Local-holiday-in-Tirupparankundram-constituency/article16438715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY