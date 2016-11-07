Local holiday in Tirupparankundram constituency

Local holiday on November 19

On account of by-election to be held for Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency on November 19, a holiday has been declared on that day for all government offices, government-run industries, other organisations running under government control and all educational institutions in the constituency.

A press communique from Collector and Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao said voters from the constituency, who are working outside the segment, could get leave with pay on the election date.