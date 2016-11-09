Loan mela for the differently abled

A special loan mela was conducted by the district administration for the differently-abled here on Tuesday. Collector M. Karunakaran presided over the programme organised at Florence Swainson School for the Deaf in Palayamkottai.
During the mela, a total of 44 differently abled persons received sanction orders for the loan to start their businesses. Loans to the tune of Rs. 26.75 lakh was approved on the occasion. The Collector distributed the sanction orders to the beneficiaries, a statement said.
District Differently Abled Welfare Officer F. Shanthi Glory Emerald, General Manager of District Industries Centre Gnanasekar and others took part.
