Loadmen strike work; seek revised payment

Loading and unloading of goods came to a standstill after about 700 loadmen affiliated to trade unions kept off from work demanding revised payment per tonnage.

Representatives of Anna Thozhil Sangam, Pattali Makkal Thozhil Sangam, and a few other trade unions demanded that the loadmen be given the revised wage of Rs. 120 per tonne of loading/unloading of goods from the existing Rs.88. The stand of the goods and lorry transport association is that there was no written agreement on revising payment for loadmen, and that the loading/unloading charges in Erode was much more than the rates prevailing in cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to the goods and lorry transport owners association, the loadmen were being paid additional money for tea and food based on the volume of loading and unloading per each lorry.

Petition

AIADMK MLA Thennarasu, PMK senior functionary Arumugam and other political leaders who espoused the cause of the loadmen decided to submit a petition to the Revenue Divisional Officer seeking implementation of the revised rate.