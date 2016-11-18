Livestock health camp held

Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI), Tirunelveli conducted a livestock health camp at Chinthamani village in Nanguneri block on Thursday.
A team of veterinary doctors provided necessary services. The camp was inaugurated by M. Thirunavakkarasu, Dean of VCRI.
Sheep and goats were de-wormed and vaccinated for blue-tongue disease and also administered Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) disease vaccine.
The camp was organised by R. Ramprabhu, Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Medicine and M. Chellapandian, Professor and Head, Department of Animal Nutrition, VCRI. Arrangements were made by E. Murugan, Srinivasan Services Trust at the village.
A total of 2,281 animals were treated during this camp, including 59 cattle, 1,468 sheep, 459 goats, 12 dogs and 283 poultry, the statement added.
