The seven days of jallikattu protests

List of cancelled and diverted train services

 

 

 

 

In view of unrest/demonstration over Tamil Nadu area with regards to Jallikattu and consequent to the prevailing situation, the following are the changes in pattern of Train Services, released by Public Relations Officer/Madurai :-

 

 

 

 

 

 

A.   Full cancellation of train services:

 

 

 

Train No. 56043 Guruvayur – Trisssur Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No. 56044 Trissur – Grurvayur Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No.  56770/06770 Tiruchendur – Palghat Town Passenger Special scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No.06770 Palani – Palghat Town Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No. 56722 Rameswaram – Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No. 56734 Sengottai – Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No. 56735 Madurai – Sengottai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No. 56829 Tiruchchirappalli – Rameswaram Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No. 56830 Rameswaram – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No. 76807 Tiruchchirappalli – Manamadurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

Train No. 76808 Manamadurai – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

B. Train diverted

 

 

 

Train No.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur  Express (Journey commenced on 20.01.2017) has been diverted to run  via Tiruchchirappalli, Manamadurai, Aruppukkottai, and Virudhunagar.

 

 

 

C. Trains partially cancelled

 

 

 

Train No.22638 Mangalore – Chennai Central West Coast Express which left on 19.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Chennai Central.  This train will leave as T.No.22637 from Jolarpettai to Mangalore on 20.01.2017.

 

 

 

Train No.22637 Chennai Central – Mangalore West Coast Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Jolarpettai.

 

 

 

Train No.76847 Vriddhachalam – Salem Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Minnampalli and Salem

 

 

 

Train No.76850 Salem – Vriddhachalam Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Salem and Minnampalli

 

 

 

Train No.56732 Sengottai – Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Sivakasi and Madurai

 

 

 

Train No.56733 Madurai – Sengottai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Madurai and Sivakasi

 

 

 

Train No.56724 Rameswaram – Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Madurai

 

 

 

Train No.56721 Madurai – Rameswaram Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Madurai and Manamadurai

 

 

 

Train No.76849 Vriddhachalam – Salem Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Minnampalli and Salem

 

 

 

Train No.76848 Salem – Vriddhachalam Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Salem and Minnampalli

 

 

 

Train No.12028 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Central Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central

 

 

 

Train No.12027 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi

 

 

 

Train No.12608 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central

 

 

 

Train No.12609 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi

 

 

 

Train No.12610 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central

 

 

 

Train No.12607 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi

 

 

 

Train No.12680 Coimbatore – Chennai Central Inter City Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central

 

 

 

Train No.12679 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Inter City Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi

 

 

 

Train No.56319 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Karur

 

 

 

Train No.56320 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Karur and Nagercoil

 

 

 

Train No.11042 Chennai Central – Mumbai CST Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Arakkonam

 

 

 

Train No.11041 Mumbai CST – Chennai Central Express which left on 19.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Chennai Central. This train will leave as T.No.11042 from Arakkonam to Mumbai CST on 20.01.2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 4:39:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/List-of-cancelled-and-diverted-train-services/article17066990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
The end of a protest
The sea of enthusiastic protesters on the Marina.
Anatomy of a protest
Centre says it is monitoring situation in Tamil Nadu
Chennai streets turn a battleground
Pro-jallikattu protests in Coimbatore end with agitation, violence
WhatsApp message from Ukraine triggered the Tamukkam protest
Train services through Madurai junction resume
Rail blockade earned wrath of people: Chamber
Protest for jallikattu at Tamukkam ends
Jallikattu protests end on peaceful note
Public transport in Chennai grinds to a halt
Violence forces schools, colleges close early
Stir at Alanganallur ends with violence
Violence breaks out in Alanganallur after eviction of protesters
Jallikattu protesters firm on permanent solution
Supporters of Jallikattu stage a demonstration with National Flags outside of Tamukkam grounds in connection with Jallikattu issue in Madurai on Monday.
Policeman on duty killed by bull at jallikattu in village of Virudhunagar district; Assembly passes Bill
Indications were clear that event couldn’t be held at Alanganallur
Protesters put up stiff resistance in Coimbatore
A movement to reclaim Tamil pride
Software companies in Mysuru join pro-jallikattu protest
Rajnath assures action on promulgation of jallikattu ordinance
You are reading List of cancelled and diverted train services
SC agrees to Centre’s plea to delay Jallikattu verdict
Tamil Nadu to take ordinance route for conducting Jallikattu
Political parties support bandh call
Seven students faint
Lorries to stay off roads
Hotels, shops to down shutters
Residents stage agitations
Apolitical groups extend solidarity as protest enters third day
Vaiko
‘Youths’ protest will script resounding victory’
Women show up in large numbers at protest
A show of strength and solidarity
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
A.R. Rahman and Viswanathan Anand.
Celebrities lend star power
Ramadoss marches towards PM’s residence, detained
Sasikala’s claims are misleading, says PETA
TNAU Management Board member resigns
‘From sport, jallikattu has transformed into cultural identity’
Protesters continue to throng the Marina beach promenade where thousands are streaming in to protest the ban on jallikattu. Families with children in tow were a sight on the waterfront on Thusday night.
For Centre and T.N., the options are tricky but worth a try
Alanganallur unmoved by CM’s Delhi visit
Lawyers’ fora call for court boycott
Centre is anti-Tamil: Opposition
PIL against policeexcess dismissed
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
All traders in Madurai to down shutters today
Southern Railway cancels trains
Students’ protest attracts more crowd at Tamukkam
Traffic thrown out of gear for second day in Chennai
Techies protesting in between shifts, after work
Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi
TN can enact law to treat jallikattu as traditional sport: Rohatgi
As jallikattu protests snowball, TN to shut down
Celebrities welcome, till they grab the mike
Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre climb up mobile tower
Thousands of passengers stranded as trains stop at Dindigul
Jallikattu protesters get more backing
Jallikattu ban: Students force train to a halt in Madurai
Students’ protests attract more crowds
‘Protest will not end till a bull runs on to the ring’
Jallikattu: MHA awaits reply from Environment Ministry
Cannot direct Centre, TN to frame special law on jallikattu: HC
Govt would reach decision on jallikattu by weekend: Dave
A simmering resentment
The bull is trending
When two eras overlap
Jallikattu protest: Changes in train timings
More people throng pro-jallikattu protest venue
Jallikattu protests
The limits to popular sentiment
Jallikattu: protests continue in Kancheepuram
Protest rocks Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts
Closure of college: Students hold talk with management
Ban PETA, say protesters
Traffic hit on many roads
College students join protest for jallikattu in Vellore
Protests continue in Tiruvannamalai
Students show solidarity with jallikattu supporters
Thousands gather at Tamukkam demanding jallikattu
Seeman
Seeman begins separate protest
Protest for ‘jallikattu’ gains greater momentum
Protest on Marina brings traffic to a standstill
Stir intensifies at Alanganallur
Protests for jallikattu spread far and wide
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY