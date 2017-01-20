List of cancelled and diverted train services

In view of unrest/demonstration over Tamil Nadu area with regards to Jallikattu and consequent to the prevailing situation, the following are the changes in pattern of Train Services, released by Public Relations Officer/Madurai :-

A. Full cancellation of train services:

Train No. 56043 Guruvayur – Trisssur Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 56044 Trissur – Grurvayur Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 56770/06770 Tiruchendur – Palghat Town Passenger Special scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No.06770 Palani – Palghat Town Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 56722 Rameswaram – Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 56734 Sengottai – Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 56735 Madurai – Sengottai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 56829 Tiruchchirappalli – Rameswaram Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 56830 Rameswaram – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 76807 Tiruchchirappalli – Manamadurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

Train No. 76808 Manamadurai – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is cancelled.

B. Train diverted

Train No.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express (Journey commenced on 20.01.2017) has been diverted to run via Tiruchchirappalli, Manamadurai, Aruppukkottai, and Virudhunagar.

C. Trains partially cancelled

Train No.22638 Mangalore – Chennai Central West Coast Express which left on 19.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Chennai Central. This train will leave as T.No.22637 from Jolarpettai to Mangalore on 20.01.2017.

Train No.22637 Chennai Central – Mangalore West Coast Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Jolarpettai.

Train No.76847 Vriddhachalam – Salem Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Minnampalli and Salem

Train No.76850 Salem – Vriddhachalam Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Salem and Minnampalli

Train No.56732 Sengottai – Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Sivakasi and Madurai

Train No.56733 Madurai – Sengottai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Madurai and Sivakasi

Train No.56724 Rameswaram – Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Madurai

Train No.56721 Madurai – Rameswaram Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Madurai and Manamadurai

Train No.76849 Vriddhachalam – Salem Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Minnampalli and Salem

Train No.76848 Salem – Vriddhachalam Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Salem and Minnampalli

Train No.12028 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Central Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central

Train No.12027 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi

Train No.12608 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central

Train No.12609 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi

Train No.12610 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central

Train No.12607 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi

Train No.12680 Coimbatore – Chennai Central Inter City Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central

Train No.12679 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Inter City Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi

Train No.56319 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Karur

Train No.56320 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Karur and Nagercoil

Train No.11042 Chennai Central – Mumbai CST Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Arakkonam

Train No.11041 Mumbai CST – Chennai Central Express which left on 19.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Chennai Central. This train will leave as T.No.11042 from Arakkonam to Mumbai CST on 20.01.2017