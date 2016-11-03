Liberation Day celebrated

Honouring freedom fighters, cultural programmes by students and entertainment by Department of Art and Culture marked the Liberation Day celebrations here on Tuesday. The day marks the merger of the French colonies with the Indian Union on November 1, 1954.

A large number of students presented cultural programme on Beach Road in tune with the French and Indian cultures. In the evening, a special entertainment programme was organised under the auspices of Department of Art and Culture.

R. Kamalakannan, Minister for Education, declared open a photo exhibition at Sea Gulls Restaurant. Rare photographs showing the French-built buildings in the then Pondicherry were on display. He honoured freedom fighters who had toiled hard for the merger of the French colonies with Indian Union. Collector earlier hoisted the National Flag and took the salute. V.J. Chandran, Senior Superintendent of Police, R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector, were among those who participated.