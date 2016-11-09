Tamil Nadu

Leopard found dead

A 4-month-old leopard was found dead near Vimalagiri in Gudalur on Tuesday.

P K Dileep, District Forest Officer (Gudalur Division), said that the cause of death are yet to be ascertained. “We will conduct a post-mortem on Wednesday,” he said.

Special Correspondent adds from Erode

In Erode, a deer was knocked dead by an unidentified vehicle along Sathy-Coimbatore road on Tuesday.

The female spotted deer with bleeding injury was found dead by the roadside at Vilamundi in Bhavani Sagar Range.

