Leopard found dead

A 4-month-old leopard was found dead near Vimalagiri in Gudalur on Tuesday.

P K Dileep, District Forest Officer (Gudalur Division), said that the cause of death are yet to be ascertained. “We will conduct a post-mortem on Wednesday,” he said.

Special Correspondent adds from Erode

In Erode, a deer was knocked dead by an unidentified vehicle along Sathy-Coimbatore road on Tuesday.

The female spotted deer with bleeding injury was found dead by the roadside at Vilamundi in Bhavani Sagar Range.