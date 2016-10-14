Leakage in water pipeline troubles residents

Residents of Mavu Mill Street in Ward 45 in Guhai area complain that the main water pipeline repaired recently developed leakage again and water stagnates on road. They said that the pipeline developed leakage 10 days ago and they complained to the Corporation officials. However, only after many reminders, the leakage was attended to. But, as soon as water was released in the pipeline, it developed leakage and water started to stagnate on the road again.

“We alerted the officials many times in the past week, but in vain,” a resident said.

The residents said that there were over 200 families in the area. Due to water stagnation, the road had turned slippery. Elders find it difficult to walk in the area and a few fell on the road and sustained injuries.

The residents added that the drains were not cleaned for many months now resulting in the drainage overflowing. “Drinking water mixed with sewage water stagnates on road causing sanitation problems,” they said.

People of the area urged the Corporation to immediately repair the leakage and also desilt the drains.