Lawyer stabbed

Lawyer L. Raguraman (44) of Ashok Nagar was allegedly attacked by a fellow lawyer on Thursday night. The incident occurred in front of the District Court here on Palayamkottai road at 9.15 p.m. Sources said he was stabbed with a knife and was admitted to a private hospital with injuries in his stomach.

In the wake of the incident, some lawyers blocked vehicular traffic on Palayamkottai road demanding the arrest of accused. Similar, road blockade was also done by lawyers on Friday opposite the court seeking swift action against the accused. Sources said issues over the impending election for the Thoothukudi Bar Association was the reason for the attack. Prabu, lawyer and former president of the association, was named as the prime accused in a case filed by Thoothukudi South Police following a complaint lodged by P. Velganesh (30) of Periyanayakipuram, a relative of Raguraman.

Prabu, who was expelled from the association three months ago for some reasons, was suspected to have instigated the attack. Election for the post of the president of the association was scheduled on October 22, but the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu had issued notice not to conduct election on the scheduled day.