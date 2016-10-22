Lawyer stabbed

Lawyer L. Raguraman (44) of Ashok Nagar was allegedly attacked by a fellow lawyer on Thursday night. The incident occurred in front of the District Court here on Palayamkottai road at 9.15 p.m. Sources said he was stabbed with a knife and was admitted to a private hospital with injuries in his stomach.
In the wake of the incident, some lawyers blocked vehicular traffic on Palayamkottai road demanding the arrest of accused. Similar, road blockade was also done by lawyers on Friday opposite the court seeking swift action against the accused. Sources said issues over the impending election for the Thoothukudi Bar Association was the reason for the attack. Prabu, lawyer and former president of the association, was named as the prime accused in a case filed by Thoothukudi South Police following a complaint lodged by P. Velganesh (30) of Periyanayakipuram, a relative of Raguraman.
Prabu, who was expelled from the association three months ago for some reasons, was suspected to have instigated the attack. Election for the post of the president of the association was scheduled on October 22, but the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu had issued notice not to conduct election on the scheduled day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor