Laws explained at the doorstep of rural people

District Legal Services Authority kick-started a two-day door-to-door awareness campaign on Wednesday to create awareness among the rural people of the services provided by it and the ways to to settle their disputes without spending any money.

Launching the campaign at a function held at District Court complex, Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Murali Shankar said Para-Legal Volunteers (PLVs) would reach out to the weaker and marginalised sections of society and campaign about the help and services provided by the DLSA.

He appealed to the Bar members and all volunteers to extend full cooperation to this mission and take the message to the maximum number of households in the district.

In his special address, Mahila Court Judge K. Karunanidhi said the main objective of the campaign was to spread awareness of the laws among the poor and the downtrodden.

Family Court Judge Birundha Kesavachari said legal awareness was limited a decade ago. But, it was the need of the hour now.

DLSA secretary C. Vijaya Kumar said the PLVs would educate people, especially the weaker sections of society, to make them know their rights. Self-help group members, Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers, non-governmental organisations and officials of the local bodies would be roped in for the campaign.

The PLVs would utilise the services of volunteers in their respective areas. In Kodaikanal, NSS volunteers from Mother Teresa University would participate in the campaign.

The PLVs, along with the volunteers, would tour villages and explain to the residents various programmes to help them, the laws, especially those that could help consumers, victims of crimes, women, children and members of the deprived classes. Awareness pamphlets would also be distributed among the villagers.

Pre-litigation cases and pending cases related to family disputes, civil cases, land acquisition, property distribution and banking-related issues could be solved through Lok Adalats, he added.