Kumki loses tusk after being attacked by wild tusker

Sujay, 45, a male kumki elephant attached to Chadivayal elephant camp lost its tusk after attacked by a wild elephant in the early hours of Wednesday. Forest Department officials said that Sujay could have been attacked by a wild elephant in musth (an aggressive behaviour born out of urge for biological ventilation).

The incident happened around 4.15 a.m. when the a lone tusker trespassed into the compound of Chadivayal camp, breaking the fencing. Though eight forest staff were present at the camp, Sujay, who was chained, was badly attacked by the lone tusker. The right tusk of the kumki which came off from the root was found on the ground. The lost tusk had a projected length of three feet.

“After hearing loud trumpeting sounds, our staff chased the wild elephant using crackers and torches. The wild elephant, a gigantic one aged around 40 and 11 feet tall, must be in musth as it broke the electric fencing to enter the camp and attacked the kumki,” said C. Dinesh Kumar, Forest Rage Officer, Booluvampatti.

Following the incident, Forest Department officials rushed to spot and administered medicines to Sujay. Senior forest veterinarian N.S. Manoharan checked the injury of the elephant and managed to arrest the bleeding.

“Sujay has been administered injections to heal the wound and antibiotics to prevent infection. We will be closely monitoring his health in the coming days,” said Dr. Manoharan.

According to forest officials, the elephant is taking food and water after treatment. Following the incident, six more forest staff have been deputed at camp which also has another kumki named Pari (36). The forest officials are also observing the movement of the tusker that attacked Sujay.