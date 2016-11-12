Tamil Nadu

Kumbakonam school fire convict dies

Saraswathy Ammal (84), the convicted correspondent of Sri Krishna Aided School in Kumbakonam that went up in flames charring to death 94 children and injuring 18 others in 2004, died of cancer in Chennai on Friday. The deadly inferno struck the ill-fated school buildings at Kasiraman Street in Kumbakonam on July 16, 2004. Saraswathy Ammal’s husband Palanisamy owned that school. Prosecution of Palanisamy, Saraswathy Ammal and their daughter Santhalakshmi, who was the headmistress as also several officials belonging to the Department of School Education, followed in the years to come.



A decade later, the Thanjavur District Sessions Court sentenced Palanisamy to life imprisonment, while handing five-year imprisonment to Saraswathy Ammal, Santhalakshmi and five others.

