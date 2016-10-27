Tamil Nadu

Kongu Ilaignar Peravai founder, cadre acquitted in 2011 violence case

Founder of Kongu Ilaignar Peravai and sitting MLA from Kangeyam Assembly Constituency U. Thaniyarasu and 135 members of his party were acquitted in a case related to violence during polling for the Assembly elections in 2011 in Paramathi Velur constituency.

U. Thaniyarasu contested in AIADMK symbol, while C. Vadivel contested for Pattali Makkal Katchi in the constituency. During the polling hours on April 13, 2011, an old man was brought to the polling station in Kuppuchipalayam by AIADMK cadre. PMK cadres opposed to it and a clash broke among the members of both the parties.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. As the news spread, workers of both the parties damaged shops, public properties and burned tyres on the road in Paramathi Velur and resorted to road block.

Paramathi Velur police registered a case against 135 cadre of Kongu Ilaignar Peravai while a separate case was registered against 150 members of the PMK. Later, all the 135 accused in the case obtained bail from the Madras High Court.

The case was in trial for the past five years and lawyer R. Krishnan appeared for the Peravai. Since no witnesses could be produced by the prosecution, Chief Judicial Magistrate K. Karunanithi on Wednesday acquitted all the 135 from the case.



The case was in trial for the past five years and lawyer R. Krishnan appeared for the Peravai



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:20:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Kongu-Ilaignar-Peravai-founder-cadre-acquitted-in-2011-violence-case/article16082723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY