Kollywood stars go on silent protest

: A number of Kollywood stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Vikram, Dhanush, Rohini, Rythvika and Trisha as well as directors and technicians participated in the silent protest organised by the Nadigar Sangam at the Sangam office grounds on Friday, in solidarity with the protests happening against the ban on jalikattu across the State.

No media persons were allowed inside the venue following an announcement by Nadigar Sangam President Nasser who said on Thursday night that the focus should stay with the youth protesters in Marina beach and at other places in Tamil Nadu.

“The students and youngsters have done a good job. For their sake, there will be a victorious outcome. Because of a few stray incidents, there shouldn’t be a complete ban, and instead, the event could be conducted with monitoring,” said Nadigar Sangam Secretary Vishal. Other office-bearers, including Karthi, also participated in the protest.

A.R. Rahman, who announced that he would be fasting to offer support to the ongoing protests, came on persicope in a live stream titled ‘Prayers for Tamil Nadu’s Happiness and a United India’ and broke into a song ‘Tamizha Tamizha’.

While Mr. Rahman ended his fast, which he had been on with his son Ameen, his nephew and actor-music director G.V. Prakaash thanked him for supporting the cause and made an appearance in his periscope video with percussionist Sivamani.

Many movie theatres and multiplexes, which had cancelled morning and noon shows, resumed night shows on Friday.