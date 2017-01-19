Kollywood rallies behind jallikattu protesters

Members of the Tamil film fraternity continued to voice their support for the ongoing protests against the ban on jalikattu on Wednesday.

Actor Vishal released a letter he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for an ordinance to be passed for jalikattu to be held in the State, in the spirit of equality and fairness in cultural practices.

Actor Nayantara too released a statement stating that the enthusiasm displayed by the supporters of jallikattu would go a long way in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu across the country.

The Nadigar Sangam has also announced that it would observe a day-long fast on Friday to show solidarity with the students’ protests.

While the Film Employees Federation of South India has also voiced its support, the Tamil Nadu Directors’ Union has announced that it would call off work on Thursday and all processes such as filming, editing, dubbing and music composing will be put off for a day in support of the jalikattu protests.

“We have invited all other film associations and want to lend support to the issue as a united front. The Sangam is petitioning the producers’ council as well to cancel film shootings on Friday so that all stars can participate,” said Ponvannan, Vice President of the Nadigar Sangam, addressing a press meet.