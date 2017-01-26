Tamil Nadu

Kerala must stop building check dams, says Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government intervene and stop the efforts of the Kerala government to build check-dams across the Pambar river.

In a statement here, he said the water that flows into the Amaravati dam will reduce if check-dams are constructed across the Pambar river. “It is crucial for the regions such as Tiruppur, Erode and Karur and around 55,000 acres of land will lose the source of irrigation. Kerala government should not indulge in actions that will affect the relations between two States,” said Dr. Anbumani.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss condemned the State government’s decision to shut down the Tamil Nadu Explosives Factory. “Apart from its history, it was also one of the symbols of Vellore. The government must invest ₹50 crore and modernise the factory and ensure that it is profitable,” he said.

