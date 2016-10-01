Kerala CM hopeful of ending impasse on Parambikulam project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hoped that the Tamil Nadu government would respond positively to Kerala’s bid to review the Parambikualam-Aliyar pact for sharing water between both States.
Replying to a submission by B.D.Devassy (CPI-M) on the need for reviewing the pact in the Assembly on Friday, Mr.Vijayan said that informal talks had been going on at the levels of the Chief Minister, Ministers and officials and the talks were expected to evoke a positive response from the Tamil Nadu government.
As per the agreement, the water level in the Chalakkudy river should be mandatorily maintained at 2,663 ft.
This year till September, it had reached only 2,651.4 ft. This would be taken up with Tamil Nadu.
Kerala was keen on holding peaceful parleys with neighbouring States on inter-State agreements, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.