Kerala CM hopeful of ending impasse on Parambikulam project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hoped that the Tamil Nadu government would respond positively to Kerala’s bid to review the Parambikualam-Aliyar pact for sharing water between both States.

Replying to a submission by B.D.Devassy (CPI-M) on the need for reviewing the pact in the Assembly on Friday, Mr.Vijayan said that informal talks had been going on at the levels of the Chief Minister, Ministers and officials and the talks were expected to evoke a positive response from the Tamil Nadu government.

As per the agreement, the water level in the Chalakkudy river should be mandatorily maintained at 2,663 ft.

This year till September, it had reached only 2,651.4 ft. This would be taken up with Tamil Nadu.

Kerala was keen on holding peaceful parleys with neighbouring States on inter-State agreements, he said.

