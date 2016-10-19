Karur, Thanjavur gearing up for the smooth conduct of polls

With the Election Commission announcing the elections to the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies, where polls were countermanded during the Assembly election, the district administrations are gearing up for the smooth conduct of polls in the two constituencies.

Collectors of both districts convened meetings with representatives of all political parties to brief them on the model code of conduct and other election-related issues.

While stating that the model code of conduct was applicable to all parts of the district, Karur Collector K. Govindaraj warned that tough action would be taken against those influencing voters by distributing cash or kind. Speaking to reporters here after presiding over an all party meeting to discuss the Aravakurichi election, scheduled to be held on November 19, he said the political parties had been asked to strictly follow the rules and regulations imposed by the Election Commission of India on various aspects of electioneering and filing of nominations. They were asked to cooperate with the officials for smooth conduct of elections.

Mr. Govindaraj said that people were allowed to carry cash to a maximum of Rs.50,000. If they carried more than the stipulated amount, they should possess valid documents. Otherwise, cash would be seized, he said. He said six flying squads, three video surveillance teams and media monitoring committee had been formed to carry out surprise raids to prevent illegal cash transportation and distribution of cash to voters. They had been asked to closely monitor the election campaign carried out by the political parties and the candidates. If anyone was found to be distributing cash or gifts, tough action would be taken.

As per the final electoral roll released on April 29, Mr. Govindaraj said that there were 2,00,085 voters in Aravakurichi constituency. Of them, 97,006 were men and 1,03,074 were women. There would be 245 polling stations in the constituency.

In Thanjavur, Collector A. Annadurai held a meeting with representatives of political parties on Tuesday to discuss about the election to Thanjavur constituency. Representatives of AIADMK, DMK, BJP and other parties took part in it. Seeking the cooperation of political parties to ensure peaceful conduct of the election, Mr. Annadurai said the Election Commission had fixed Rs.28 lakh as the maximum expenditure limit for each candidate. Candidates would have to open a special account for the election-related transactions. Officials had been asked to monitor all bank transactions above Rs.10 lakh. Those, who carried cash over Rs.50,000 should posses necessary documents. He said six flying squads, three static surveillance teams and three video surveillance teams were formed to monitor the unaccounted transportation of cash. There were 2,68,033 voters in Thanjavur constituency. Of them, 1,29,913 were men and 1,38,102 were women. There were 18 transgenders in the electoral roll.