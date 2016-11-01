Kanda Sashti festival begins

The Kanda Sashti festival began at Subramanyaswamy temple in Tiruchendur, the second abode of Lord Murugan, with gaiety and religious fervour on Monday. A large number of devotees thronged the town and offered prayers. The devotees began their fast after offering prayers. After the temple was opened at 1 a.m., ‘Vishwaroopa deeparadhanai’ was performed at 1.30 a.m., which was followed by ‘Udhaya Marthaanda abhishekam’ at 2 a.m.

After Swami Jayanthinathar arrived at the ‘yagasalai’ at 6 a.m. along with Valli and Deivanai, ‘yagasalai’ puja was performed to mark the commencement of the festival. The devotees took a holy dip in the sea and many performed ‘Angapradharshanam’ on the occasion.

‘Soorasamharam,’ the highlight of the festival, is scheduled at the Tiruchendur beach on November 5, for which the district administration has declared a ‘local holiday.’ Arrangements have been made in the interest of the devotees, sources said.

Palani

The seven-day Kanda Sashti festival commenced at Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple on Palani hill, the third abode of Lord Muruga (Moondram Padai Veedu ), on Monday with the ‘kaapu kattu’ ceremony and ‘kalpa puja.’

To begin with, ‘kaapu’ (holy thread) was tied to Lord Vinayagar and later to the main deity, Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy, Lord Shanmugar and the peacock, the Lord’s mount, and also to Nava Veerargal. Later, temple priests tied it to the Lord’s war general, Veerabahu, dwara palakas and parivara murtis. Hundreds of devotees, who had congregated on the hill temple, too tied the ‘kaapu’ to observe penance.