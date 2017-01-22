Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan slams PETA over jallikattu

A file photo of actor Kamal Haasan.

A file photo of actor Kamal Haasan.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

“PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr Trump’s US You’re not qualified to tackle our bulls,” he said in a tweet.

After top Tamil film actors Suriya and Vijay, veteran star Kamal Haasan on Sunday slammed animal rights advocacy group PETA over its opposition to jallikattu, saying it was not ‘qualified’ to tackle Indian bulls and asked it to train its guns against “bull riding rodeos in Mr [Donald] Trump’s US.”

“PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr.Trump's U.S. You're not qualified to tackle our bulls. Empires have been made to quit India,” he said in a tweet.

Mr. Haasan, who had on Saturday heaped encomiums on students for the ongoing protests, also said that “people at long last are getting a taste of true democracy.”

“People at long last are getting a taste of true democracy. Gone are the days of leaders. We need humble pathfinders & social reformers,” he said without elaborating.

Actors Suriya and Vijay have supported the protest by the students and lashed out at PETA for opposing the bull taming sport.

