KKNPP employees strike work demanding incentive arrears

A section of the employees of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) struck work on Tuesday, demanding the immediate disbursal of ‘Annual Physical Progress’ which was not reportedly disbursed to them since 2013.

The protest, however, did not affect power generation in the 2 X 1,000 MWe VVER reactors built with Russian assistance as officers, engineers and members of the operation group did not participate in the strike.

‘Annual Physical Progress’

The protesting employees of the KKNPP, mostly technicians and the supervisors, said they were not given ‘Annual Physical Progress’ since 2013 despite repeated formal notifications issued by individuals and unions to which they were affiliated.

Since no favourable announcement from the administration was made in this connection, the aggrieved workers struck work, the added.

After failed talks

The protestors said the employees’ union was forced to observe a day’s token strike after six rounds of conciliation meetings with the management on the disbursement of incentives since 2013 failed.

“If the management is not in favour of early disbursement of incentives, the agitation will become intense,” warned president of employees’ union Gopinathan Pillai and general secretary Kannan.