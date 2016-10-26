Tamil Nadu

Job-oriented training for unemployed youth

Department of Technical Education will train youths in skills that can guarantee employment

Thousands of unemployed youth who have dropped out of school or college will now get a chance to return to campus and learn new skills that will help them gain employment.

They will be given free training in different technical skill sets, such as mobile phone repair and AC repair. The Department of Technical Education has identified 158 government, aided and private polytechnic and engineering colleges that will coordinate with the department for this project, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has funded this programme.

It will conduct a workshop for representatives of the 158 colleges on Tuesdsay and present a broad framework of how the programme can be carried out.

Each course will run from three to six months, after which students will get a certificate.

Tie-up

H.U. Talwar, Director of Technical Education said that the aim of the programme is to tie up with industry experts and train youth in skills that can guarantee employment.



Highlights

Course duration:

3 to 6 months

Employment guaranteed

Starting pay between

Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000

Candidates should

be unemployed, and

18 years or older

Department of Technical Education is likely to launch programme in November 2016



Trainees need to be 18 years or older, and should give an undertaking that they are unemployed



