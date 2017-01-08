Job melas at six places in Dindigul district before March

DINDIGUL: Job melas will be conducted at six places before March, covering 12 out of the 14 unions in the district, to provide employment to more rural students. Jobs will be offered to 1,200 candidates this year. The next mela will be held in Palani town, according to Collector T.G. Vinay.

Inaugurating the first job mela, meant for Dindigul and Athoor blocks, here on Sunday, he said conducting job melas in small towns would help the candidates living in rural areas attend interviews.

The government could not provide employment to all qualified persons passing out of educational institutions every year. But it had chalked out plans and schemes to make them employed or self-employed. Vision 2023 and Global Investors Meet were some major projects to develop industries and create jobs.

About 95 memorandums of understanding were signed to start industries in Dindigul district during the Global Investors Meet held in Chennai, and 54 investors had set up units here with a total investment of Rs. 55.65 crore, generating 750 jobs, he added.

Loans ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, with subsidy, were offered to several persons under manufacturing and service sectors. Loans amounting to Rs.10.8 crore had been recommended for 23 persons this fiscal, and steps initiated to disburse a total subsidy of Rs. 2.7 crore to them.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation had been offering skill development programme for unemployed youths to make them employable, he added.

A total of 28 companies took part in the mela and recruited candidates. A total of 1,700 applications were received at the mela. Appointment orders were issued to 136 candidates, said Assistant Project Officer Velmurugan.