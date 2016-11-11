Job fair on Friday

The District Employment Office will hold a job mela to place candidates in private companies under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Mission on November 11.

Leading private companies will recruit manpower with the qualifications of SSLC pass or fail and ITI for the jobs of fitters, turners, motor mechanics and other requirements.

Candidates with diploma in driving, and computer background will also be placed.

Those with degree qualifications will also be interviewed for various jobs.

Placement in the private companies will not cause any impact on the registration with employment exchange, a press release from District Collector S. Prabakar here has said.

Another employment camp will be conducted by Mahalir Thittam authorities under the auspices of Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission on November 12 at the Corporation Marriage Hall near the Central Bus Stand from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For details contact phone: 0424-2257087 or through email: dpiu_erod@yahoo.com.