Jallikattu protests gain momentum in Tiruchi

Though the crowd protesting in support of jallikattu was relatively thin on Sunday, a large number of non-student protesters joined in the agitation in the afternoon. They continued to raise slogans against the State and Central governments.

Pressing the demand for a permanent solution to conduct jallikattu, a group of seven students began a fast on Sunday morning.

However, they gave up the fast after a while following intervention of fellow protesters.

Rejecting the ordinance promulgated by the State government that cleared the hurdles for conducting jallikattu, the protesters said they would not give up the protest until a permanent solution was found by the Central government. Similar to the first four days of protests, food packets continued to flood the protest venue.

Similar protests were held in Thanjavur, Karur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur as well.

The supply of food packets has become a movement in itself, akin to the student protests.

As a token of offering support to the cause of protesters, several hoteliers, community organisations, industrialists and individuals continue to supply food items to the agitators.

Meanwhile, protests continued in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Sunday.

A large number of students extended their protest near the Head Post Office here. As it was a holiday, the crowds swelled during the day. Heavy police presence marked the protests.

In Kumbakonam, some youths and students blocked the Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger train on its tracks.

Protests were continuing in 13 places including Tiruvarur town, Mannargudi, Nidamangalam, Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Kodavasal and Tirumakkottai in Tiruvarur district stressing the same demands.