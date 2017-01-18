Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu protests: HC declines to interfere

Thousands thronged Marina beach on Wednesday to protest against the ban on jallikattu.

Thousands thronged Marina beach on Wednesday to protest against the ban on jallikattu.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

 

The Madras High Court on Wednesday said it will not “interfere” on the issue of protests in the city against the ban on jallikattu, holding that the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.

The court made the observation when a mention was made by advocate K. Balu about the protests at Marina beach.

He brought to the court’s notice that power supply was cut in the area when “peaceful demonstrations” were on. Besides, drinking water was not provided to the protesters, he complained.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar, declined to “interfere in the matter at this stage.”

“First of all, the apex court is seized of the matter. When it is so, even the High Court and Tamil Nadu government cannot do anything and moreover, Marina Road is not a place for any demonstrations. The court does not want to interfere at this stage,” it said.

