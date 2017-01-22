Jallikattu protest: Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger train blocked near Kumbakonam

Some youths and students of a private college blocked the Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger train around noon near Kumbakonam on Sunday demanding that the Central government ban PETA.

The protesters who were waiting near the tracks ran towards the passenger train as it was approaching the station slowly. On seeing the students rushing forward, the engine driver stopped the train after which the protesters climbed on to the diesel loco and shouted slogans demanding jallikkattu and seeking a ban on PETA for forcing the issue.

They also raised slogans against the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some office-bearers of the PETA.