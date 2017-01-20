Jallikattu protest: Changes in train timings

In view of unrest/demonstration over Tamil Nadu area with regard to Jallikattu and consequent to the prevailing situation, the following are the changes in pattern of Train Services :-

Trains fully cancelled

Train No.56001 Chennai Central – Arakkonam Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017

Train No.56713 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017

Train No.56712 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger scheduled to leave on 21.01.2017

Train No.16054 Tirupati – Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017

Train No.16053 Chennai Central – Tirupati Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017

Trains partially cancelled

Train No.17312 Vasco-da-Gama – Chennai Central Express which left on 19.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central. This train will leave as T.No.17311 from Katpadi to Vasco-da-Gama on 20.10.2017

Train No.11021 Dadar – Tirunelveli Express which left Dadar on 18.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Tirunelveli. This train will leave as Train No.11022 at 19.00 hrs. on 20.01.2017 from Tiruchchirappalli to Dadar and run to original timings from Karur.

Train No.16090 Jolarpettai – Chennai Central Yelagiri Express which left Jolarpettai on 20.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Chennai Central

Train No.16089 Chennai Central – Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

Train No.12606 Karaikkudi – Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express which left on 20.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore. This train will leave as Train No.12635 Vaigai Express from Chengalpattu to Madurai.

Train No.12636 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Vaigai Express which left Madurai on 20.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore. This train will leave as Train No.12605 Pallavan Express on 20.01.2017 from Chengalpattu to Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No.12606 Karaikkudi – Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express is partially cancelled between Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No.12605 Chennai Egmore – Karaikkudi Pallavan Express is partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Karaikkudi.

Train No.12634 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Express which left on 19.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. This train will leave as Train No.12633 on 20.01.2017 from Tambaram to Kanniyakumari

Train No.12694 Tuticorin – Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express which left on 19.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. This train will leave as Train No.12693 on 20.01.2017 from Tambaram to Tuticorin.

Trains diverted

Train No.12295 KSR Bengaluru – Patna Sangamitra Express scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru on 20.01.2017 has been diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta. This train will not touch Chennai area.

Train No.12503 Bangalore Cantonment – Kamakhya Humsafar Express scheduled to leave Bangalore Cantonment on 20.01.2017 has been diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta. This train will not touch Chennai area.

Train No.12969 Coimbatore – Jaipur Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is diverted via. Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta. This train will not touch Chennai Central.

Train No.12246 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is diverted via. Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta. This train will not touch Chennai area.

Train No.15905 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is diverted via. Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta.

