The seven days of jallikattu protests

Jallikattu protest: Changes in train timings

Students stage rail roko near Salem Town Railway Station. A 17-year-old boy who participated in the protest suffered burn injuries when he accidentally touched the live wire.

Students stage rail roko near Salem Town Railway Station. A 17-year-old boy who participated in the protest suffered burn injuries when he accidentally touched the live wire.   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

In view of unrest/demonstration over Tamil Nadu area with regard to Jallikattu and consequent to the prevailing situation, the following are the changes in pattern of Train Services :-

Trains fully cancelled

Train No.56001 Chennai Central – Arakkonam Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017

Train No.56713 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Passenger scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017

Train No.56712 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger scheduled to leave on 21.01.2017

Train No.16054 Tirupati – Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017

Train No.16053 Chennai Central – Tirupati Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017

Trains partially cancelled

Train No.17312 Vasco-da-Gama – Chennai Central Express which left on 19.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central. This train will leave as T.No.17311 from Katpadi to Vasco-da-Gama on 20.10.2017

Train No.11021 Dadar – Tirunelveli Express which left Dadar on 18.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Tirunelveli. This train will leave as Train No.11022 at 19.00 hrs. on 20.01.2017 from Tiruchchirappalli to Dadar and run to original timings from Karur.

Train No.16090 Jolarpettai – Chennai Central Yelagiri Express which left Jolarpettai on 20.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Chennai Central

Train No.16089 Chennai Central – Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

Train No.12606 Karaikkudi – Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express which left on 20.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore. This train will leave as Train No.12635 Vaigai Express from Chengalpattu to Madurai.

Train No.12636 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Vaigai Express which left Madurai on 20.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore. This train will leave as Train No.12605 Pallavan Express on 20.01.2017 from Chengalpattu to Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No.12606 Karaikkudi – Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express is partially cancelled between Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No.12605 Chennai Egmore – Karaikkudi Pallavan Express is partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Karaikkudi.

Train No.12634 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Express which left on 19.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. This train will leave as Train No.12633 on 20.01.2017 from Tambaram to Kanniyakumari

Train No.12694 Tuticorin – Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express which left on 19.01.2017 has been partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. This train will leave as Train No.12693 on 20.01.2017 from Tambaram to Tuticorin.

Trains diverted

Train No.12295 KSR Bengaluru – Patna Sangamitra Express scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru on 20.01.2017 has been diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta. This train will not touch Chennai area.

Train No.12503 Bangalore Cantonment – Kamakhya Humsafar Express scheduled to leave Bangalore Cantonment on 20.01.2017 has been diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta. This train will not touch Chennai area.

Train No.12969 Coimbatore – Jaipur Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is diverted via. Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta. This train will not touch Chennai Central.

Train No.12246 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is diverted via. Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta. This train will not touch Chennai area.

Train No.15905 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Express scheduled to leave on 20.01.2017 is diverted via. Katpadi, Pakala and Renigunta.

— Chief Public Relations Officer

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:10:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Jallikattu-protest-Changes-in-train-timings/article17068390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
The end of a protest
The sea of enthusiastic protesters on the Marina.
Anatomy of a protest
Centre says it is monitoring situation in Tamil Nadu
Chennai streets turn a battleground
Pro-jallikattu protests in Coimbatore end with agitation, violence
WhatsApp message from Ukraine triggered the Tamukkam protest
Train services through Madurai junction resume
Rail blockade earned wrath of people: Chamber
Protest for jallikattu at Tamukkam ends
Jallikattu protests end on peaceful note
Public transport in Chennai grinds to a halt
Violence forces schools, colleges close early
Stir at Alanganallur ends with violence
Violence breaks out in Alanganallur after eviction of protesters
Jallikattu protesters firm on permanent solution
Supporters of Jallikattu stage a demonstration with National Flags outside of Tamukkam grounds in connection with Jallikattu issue in Madurai on Monday.
Policeman on duty killed by bull at jallikattu in village of Virudhunagar district; Assembly passes Bill
Indications were clear that event couldn’t be held at Alanganallur
Protesters put up stiff resistance in Coimbatore
A movement to reclaim Tamil pride
Software companies in Mysuru join pro-jallikattu protest
Rajnath assures action on promulgation of jallikattu ordinance
List of cancelled and diverted train services
SC agrees to Centre’s plea to delay Jallikattu verdict
Tamil Nadu to take ordinance route for conducting Jallikattu
Political parties support bandh call
Seven students faint
Lorries to stay off roads
Hotels, shops to down shutters
Residents stage agitations
Apolitical groups extend solidarity as protest enters third day
Vaiko
‘Youths’ protest will script resounding victory’
Women show up in large numbers at protest
A show of strength and solidarity
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
A.R. Rahman and Viswanathan Anand.
Celebrities lend star power
Ramadoss marches towards PM’s residence, detained
Sasikala’s claims are misleading, says PETA
TNAU Management Board member resigns
‘From sport, jallikattu has transformed into cultural identity’
Protesters continue to throng the Marina beach promenade where thousands are streaming in to protest the ban on jallikattu. Families with children in tow were a sight on the waterfront on Thusday night.
For Centre and T.N., the options are tricky but worth a try
Alanganallur unmoved by CM’s Delhi visit
Lawyers’ fora call for court boycott
Centre is anti-Tamil: Opposition
PIL against policeexcess dismissed
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
All traders in Madurai to down shutters today
Southern Railway cancels trains
Students’ protest attracts more crowd at Tamukkam
Traffic thrown out of gear for second day in Chennai
Techies protesting in between shifts, after work
Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi
TN can enact law to treat jallikattu as traditional sport: Rohatgi
As jallikattu protests snowball, TN to shut down
Celebrities welcome, till they grab the mike
Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre climb up mobile tower
Thousands of passengers stranded as trains stop at Dindigul
Jallikattu protesters get more backing
Jallikattu ban: Students force train to a halt in Madurai
Students’ protests attract more crowds
‘Protest will not end till a bull runs on to the ring’
Jallikattu: MHA awaits reply from Environment Ministry
Cannot direct Centre, TN to frame special law on jallikattu: HC
Govt would reach decision on jallikattu by weekend: Dave
A simmering resentment
The bull is trending
When two eras overlap
You are reading
Jallikattu protest: Changes in train timings
More people throng pro-jallikattu protest venue
Jallikattu protests
The limits to popular sentiment
Jallikattu: protests continue in Kancheepuram
Protest rocks Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts
Closure of college: Students hold talk with management
Ban PETA, say protesters
Traffic hit on many roads
College students join protest for jallikattu in Vellore
Protests continue in Tiruvannamalai
Students show solidarity with jallikattu supporters
Thousands gather at Tamukkam demanding jallikattu
Seeman
Seeman begins separate protest
Protest for ‘jallikattu’ gains greater momentum
Protest on Marina brings traffic to a standstill
Stir intensifies at Alanganallur
Protests for jallikattu spread far and wide
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY