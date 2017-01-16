Jallikattu held at various places in defiance of ban

Defying the Supreme Court’s ban and overcoming heavy police presence, supporters of jallikattu managed to conduct the bull-taming sport in various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Tiruchi and Karur on Mattu Pongal day on Sunday. The event was also held in some parts of the State on Saturday.

Six bulls were let loose in the arena in Palamedu, one of the places famous for the sport in Madurai, where it is traditionally held a day after Pongal.

A large number of people, predominantly locals, and small groups of young participants from nearby regions, began gathering near the arena since Sunday morning. Black flags had been hoisted across the village and shops were shut as a mark of protest. The people who gathered raised slogans condemning the ban on the sport and terming it as an attack on Tamil culture.

Meanwhile, a group of villagers were provided permission by police for bringing six bulls associated with temples in the village near the arena to conduct a traditional puja.

Though a huge posse of police was deployed, with police personnel escorting each of the six bulls, the animals were let loose, one after the other by the locals.

The bulls ran for a few hundred metres in the arena with the participants running behind them. The police merely witnessed the event helplessly.

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Vijayendra S. Bidari, Madurai district Superintendent of Police, said the situation was immediately brought under control and no one was injured.

“We will analyse the video footage. If the bulls were let loose intentionally, then those responsible will be booked,” he said.