Tamil Nadu

Jail term awarded

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court awarded a one-year imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs.1,000 to Vairamuthu (65) of Palani, a TANGEDCO retired executive engineer, for accepting bribe here on Tuesday.

The prosecution said that Karuppusamy (58) of Manjanaickenpatti had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing police against the engineer who reportedly demanded and accepted bribe for providing power connection in 2004.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested him and produced him before the court. The judge P. Asokan awarded jail term and slapped a fine of Rs.1,000.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 7:13:55 AM

