JIPMER branch to open in Karaikal on November 16

All arrangements have been made for start of classes at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research’s (JIPMER) Karaikal branch from November 16.
So far a total of 50 students selected for the branch earlier have been attending classes at JIPMER, Puducherry. With the arrangements having been completed, the students were shifted to Karaikal on Saturday, Subash Chandra Parija, Director, JIPMER, told The Hindu .
Presently, the classes will be held at the Arasalar campus near the beach. A building which was built by the Puducherry Housing Corporation has been converted into a hostel for students.
A massive building built on about three acres will be utilised as a laboratory. In course of time, class-rooms would also be accommodated on this campus, according to M.G. Sridhar, Co-ordinator, JIPMER, Karaikal branch. The building will be named after the former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam..
He said that the Arasalar campus would have all infrastructure, including virtual classroom facility, so that the Karaikal branch students could be exposed to seminars, lectures or other academic sessions being held at JIPMER, Puducherry.
The Government Hospital here would be presently utilised for the academic needs of the branch students. It would be developed with additional state-of-the-art infrastructure at an expenditure of Rs. 30 crore.
The JIPMER branch here would have all facilities at an estimate of Rs. 830 crore to be implemented in two phases -- Rs. 480 crore in the first phase and the balance Rs.350 crore in the second phase.
