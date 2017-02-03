It’s a feast for exotic birds, wild animals at Ooty dump

Massive mounds of garbage in the hill resort of Ooty have become a magnet for wildlife, as there is plenty of vegetable and animal waste available.

Wild boar, Toda buffaloes and exotic birds abound at the municipal dump yard in Theetukal, as the piles of refuse continue to grow.

Indian pond heron and wooly-necked stork, a “vulnerable” species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list classification, congregate in large numbers.

Workers at the yard said deer were regular visitors early in the morning and at dusk, prompting concerns that the wildlife may be getting used to humans at close range. Wildlife activists and environmentalists said the animals could become carriers of disease and ingest toxins, affecting other ecosystems as well.

The wild boar population has mushroomed at the yard, sharing space with local pigs. Conservation workers said such density of boar and domestic pigs could attract leopards to the unfenced area.

New home for some

S. Jayachandran, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Green Movement, said the animals had become habituated to living in the dump yard, and that the municipality, which had leased the land from the forest department, must take steps to either move the facility to an alternative location, or install a fence.

“There is a good chance of conflicts growing between people and wild animals because the yard is close to human habitations,” Mr. Jayachandran added.

Acknowledging the problem, K. Rajkumar, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris South Division), said the land had been leased to the municipality for a fixed period and the Forest Department would revisit its decision when the lease comes up for renewal.

The municipality, meanwhile, plans to build a facility to manage the waste at the dump yard. Until then, it will remain a favourite haunt for wild birds and animals.