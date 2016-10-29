Tamil Nadu

It’s a damp Deepavali for flower vendors

Festive Blues:The festival of lights has failed to bring cheer to flower vendors, who have been facing dwindling sales in Vellore.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Downpour deficit and scorching heat blamed for bad sales

The festival of lights does not seem to have brightened up the business prospects of flower vendors in Vellore, according to whom the markets are grappling with dull sales this season.

S. Ramesh Babu, secretary of the Vellore Puspam Commission Vyabarigal Sangam, said business was extremely dull this festive season. “We expected reasonable sales for Deepavali but the market has been badly hit by poor sales. The supply of flowers is less because the yield has reduced due to mist in the morning, scorching sun and lack of rainfall,” he said.

Vellore gets its supply of flowers from places within the district such as Pulimedu near Usoor, Poigai, Latheri and Madhanur, besides Arni and Tiruvannamalai.

“In fact, the sale of flowers was good for Ayudha Pooja. Now, sales of jasmine, ‘mullai’ and ‘jaathi’ are extremely dull and the rates of these flowers are also high when compared to last week,” he said.

Last week, a kg of jasmine and ‘mullai’ fetched Rs. 100 to Rs. 120 each, and ‘jaathi’ was sold at Rs. 190. Now, jasmine and ‘mullai’ cost Rs. 400 per kilo, while ‘jaathi’ is priced at Rs. 230, he said.

“Many had bought flowers a little earlier than usual, predicting high prices. This has affected sales,” he noted.

The sale of ‘samandhi’, which is widely used for poojas, is average. A kg costs Rs. 50, he added.

